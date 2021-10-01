Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, And Nadine Velazquez Drop “Nasty Girl” Single, Ahead Of ‘Queens’ Premiere

Ahead of the Oct. 19 premiere of the new ABC drama, Queens, the show’s leading ladies—Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez—have released their new single, “Nasty Girl.”

The scorching Tim Story-directed visual—in true ’90s fashion—was shot on a yacht and at a mansion with glistening men in the background and champagne poppin’ all around. Eve (“Professor Sex”) kicks off the spicy track as she raps, “Face so pretty/Baby, body full of curves/If you can’t handle the speed/I kick ’em to the curb.” Naughton (“Da Thrill”) dusted off her rapping skills when she slid in with “Play ya cards right and you can stay for dinner/Devil in a blue dress turning saints to sinners.”

Velazquez (“Butter Pecan”) reminded us all why these women are royalty—”nasty b***h nah/You can call me the boss.” Finally, Brandy (“Xplicit Lyrics”) traded in her airy vocals to round out the track with her speedy and jaw-dropping bars: “Lyrical cynical savage/Visuals paint scriptures/And my mystique is Mona Lisa in faded pictures.”

Def Jam Recordings is the official label partner for all original music for the show and Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer for all of the original music in the series.

Queens follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world, as described via press release.

Check out the “Nasty Girl” visual above. The single is also available on all streaming platforms.