Brent Faiyaz Enlists Joan Smalls For “ALL MINE” Music Video

Brent Faiyaz has released the official music video for “ALL MINE.” The 27-year-old musician enlisted supermodel Joan Smalls to star as the leading lady in the black-and-white visual. Directed by Lonewolf and Mark Peaced, the video translates the song’s anxiety into a high-class conflict.

The track comes is featured on Faiyaz’s latest album, WASTELAND. “ALL MINE” was the highest charting song on the LP, debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 42 when the album was released. The single is currently No. 8 at Urban Radio, marking his first release without a feature to reach that height. The independently-released album also made a triumphant No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Executive produced by Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, WASTELAND features Tyler, the Creator, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, and more. According to an interview with Insider, the Maryland-bred singer has planned a visual for every track.

“We’ve been plotting on everything. A lot of treatments that have been written, a lot of shoots scheduled, and we’ve been documenting the whole process along the way. It’s going to be a lot of shit going on,” Faiyaz explained. “I’m excited to visually bring these songs to life, these records to life. I think that’s going to play a huge part in how people receive this music. It’s all about the message that you portray.

Watch the video for “All Mine” above and check out Brent Faiyaz’s WASTELAND album below.