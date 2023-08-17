Brent Faiyaz Enjoys The Fast Pace Of Life In “Jackie Brown” Video

Brent Faiyaz searches for his leading lady in the official video for “Jackie Brown.” Directed by Lonewolf and Mark Peaced, the visual is inspired by the aesthetic and spirit of the 1997 Quentin Tarantino classic film of the same name.

The chart-topping singer begins his journey with his head in the clouds as he takes flight with the Tik-Tok-trending track. As the video progresses, the musician finds himself enjoying the fast pace of life on a yacht, in a salon, and amongst friends.

“My new bi**h look like Halle Berry/ But she don’t love me, she too scary,” confesses the 27-year-old in the song’s first verse.

Brent Faiyaz attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

In addition to the “Jackie Brown” visuals, the “All Mine” singer also officially launched his new creative agency ISO Supremacy. Announced in May, the collaboration with UnitedMasters finds the singer as C.E.O. with Darren Xu as COO, Ashani Allick as Head of A&R, Michael Alexander as Project Manager, and Zac Matias as Art Director.

“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” said UnitedMasters founder/CEO Steve Stoute in a statement to Billboard. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership, we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

“Jackie Brown” is featured on the R&B singer’s latest album WASTELAND, released in July 2022. The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s 200 chart, earning a total of 88,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Executive produced by Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, the album also features Alicia Keys, Drake, and The Neptunes.

“In a lot of ways it’s like a sequel to [my sophomore album F**k the World],” explained the Maryland native to GQ.

“After the world is fu**ed, here we are in the wasteland. I feel like that’s just the world we’re living in, from the bullsh*t our government is on, to financial crises, to the cultural bullsh*t everyone has to deal with every five minutes, this sh*t is just a mess right now.”

Earlier this summer, the R&B singer kicked off the F*CK The World It’s A Wasteland Tour in his home state. Continuing through November, the Grammy-nominated performer hits New Orleans, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping in London. Check out the full tour schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

8/16 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center

8/19 Sacramento, CA Sol Blume

8/22 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

8/23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

8/24 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum

8/31 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

9/1 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

9/3 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

9/15 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

10/16 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds

10/19 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

10/21 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

10/23 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

10/25 London, UK Eventim Apollo

11/1 Utrecht, Netherlands TivoliVredenburg

11/3 Stockholm, Sweden Banankompaniet

11/5 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

11/8 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall

11/10 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

11/12 Milan, Italy Fabrique

11/14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

11/17 Cologne, Germany Palladium

11/19 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre