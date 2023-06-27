Burna Boy, 21 Savage Channel ’90s Energy In “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Video

Burna Boy is channeling that late 1990s energy in his “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” music video featuring 21 Savage. The newly released visual finds Burna leaning into the nostalgia of his Brandy-sampled cut. Troy Roscoe’s direction explores the Nigerian artist snapping pictures in a photo booth, partying in a parking lot, vibing with 21, and literally chilling on top of the world.

The afrobeats star can also be seen in the video hanging out of a lowrider in an Avirex jacket and gracing the cover of multiple ’90s-esque magazine covers. The music video’s opening even includes a title bumper detailing the track and director’s name in all its 106 & Park and MTV Jams glory.

Skread crafted the beat for the cut, which samples Brandy’s “Top of the World” from her 1998 album Never Say Never. While the original track was about the soulful singer being a star and refusing to change, the “African Giant” repurposes the track for a psuedo-love song about making your significant other feel like they’re sitting atop the globe.

“Feel my thug passion/ Give you what you ask for/ So tell me if you want action,” he sings on the first verse. “Until the lights back on/I get the one wey go last long/ In an eleven room mansion/ Purе like water wherе dey for nylon/ I pull up in my high fashion, every light flashing/ Anyway we can go ahead and just head out/ And chill up in my villa/ Together the whole night/ Just get in the drop top, take the head out/ And cruise with your head outside.”

Burna Boy recently snagged an accolade for winning Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards. The Nigerian recording artist took home his third BET Best International Act trophy after beating Aya Nakamura, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Ayra Starr, Stormzy, Tiakola, and Uncle Waffles.

Watch the “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” video above.