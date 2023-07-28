Burna Boy Enjoys A True NYC Day In New “Big 7” Music Video

Burna Boy continues to bless fans with tracks perfectly curated for summertime festivities. The Nigerian superstar drops off his latest single “Big 7” on Friday (July 28), equipped with a music video sees him taking on the New York City streets.

Directed by legendary filmmaker Benny Boom, the freshly released clip pays homage to NYC culture. Scenes include shots of OGs sitting on their respective stoops, people hanging out at basketball courts, and the group stopping by a pizza shop to end the day.

On the track, Burna makes sure to give a shout out to one of his favorite late fashion icons in his opening bar. “First of all, rest in peace Virgil Abloh/ Don’t spill no drink on my clothes when I’m Louis V drippin’/ Don’t like stress in my dome/ Straight to the head when I’m 1942 sippin’/ Been wavy since mornin’, no dey talk to me in public,” he sings.

In related news, the “Ye” artist recently became the first African artist to sell out a United States stadium show. His Love, Damini World Tour hit the New York Mets stadium, selling out the massive venue with 41,000 seats total. He also recently collected another accolade for winning Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards.

The 32-year-old’s most recent full-length offering was 2022’s Love, Damini, a 19-track album with features from J Hus, Khalid, J Balvin, Kehlani, Blxst, and others. The project also housed several widely successful hits like the Toni Braxton-sampling “Last Last” and the Ed Sheeran-assisted “For My Hand.”