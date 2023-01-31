Burna Boy Shares “Common Person” Music Video

Burna Boy has released the official music video for “Common Person.” In the video, the African Giant explores Nigeria, engaging with residents in their day-to-day lives. The 31-year-old spends time helping to prepare food, assisting a person with car trouble, and ends the night with a community celebration.

Sharing a clip from the video on social media, the musician wrote “One of my favourite songs on the project!”

“Common People” comes from Burna Boy’s sixth studio album, Love, Damini, released in July 2022. The 19-track project features Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, and Ed Sheeran.

Love, Damini earned Burna Boy a third-consecutive year of Grammy nominations. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the singer competes for Best Global Music Performance for the Gold RIAA certified hit, “Last, Last,” and Best Global Music Album for the aforementioned LP.

In 2021, the “For My Hand” singer was awarded the Grammy trophy for Best Global Music Album for his fifth studio album, Twice As Tall, making him the first to win in the newly renamed category. 2022’s award show brought Burna Boy a nomination in Best Global Music Performance for “Do Yourself” featuring Angelique Kidjo.

Burna Boy attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“For me, it’s very — how do you say? You know when you get weight off yourself, like the weight’s taken off your shoulders?,” explained the globally recognized performer to NPR when asked about the vulnerability in his music.

“I don’t know the word to describe it, but that’s how I feel. It feels like I feel lighter every time I perform that to people … I want them to know that, man, they’re not perfect, and neither am I. And that’s OK. And another thing I want them to take away is the sense of self, you understand? Like, a sense of pride of self.”

Check out Love, Damini below and watch the music video for “Common People” above.