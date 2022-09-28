Burna Boy Offers A Look Into Epic Lifestyle In “It’s Plenty” Music Video

Burna Boy paints a lively self-portrait as a global music star in the video for “It’s Plenty.” From concerts to private jets, the 31-year-old artist takes fans on a journey through his lavish lifestyle.

Clips are featured of the Nigerian musician‘s world tour and his celebration at the Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom. It also includes visuals of a smiling Burna Boy at the barbershop, enthusiastically handing ice cream to fans.

Ahead of the music video, the upbeat track has picked up traction on Tik Tok, with close to 100 million views on the official sound.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“It’s Plenty” is featured on Burna Boy’s latest album Love, Damini which has guest appearances from Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Victony, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Khalid, and more. The album debuted at no. 14 on the Billboard 200, establishing Burna Boy’s highest United States debut to date.

Beyond “It’s Plenty” the LP also features the hit record “Last Last” which samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 record “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” Burna Boy performed the song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, only two days after its release.

“This album was coming from a personal standpoint, and it was about me, d’you understand?” explained Burna Boy in the fall 2022 issue of Dazed. “Me talking to myself and in the process talking to you. It’s probably one of my most important [statements] because it felt like I was in school writing something and putting it in a time capsule.”

Watch the music video for “It’s Plenty” above and check out the album Love, Damini below.