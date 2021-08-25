Burna Boy Drops Video For New Single, “Questions”: Watch

Burna Boy takes viewers inside the streets of Lagos, Nigeria in the video for his latest offering, the inspirational track, “Questions.”

On the heels of his smash hit “Kilometre,” the Grammy and BET Award winner, teams up with Mavin Records CEO and record producer Don Jazzy, who even lends his vocals to the track and stars alongside the African Giant in the visuals.

The video was shot by popular Nigerian producer TG Omori, who beautifully captures the people, culture, and energy of Lagos, viscerally showcasing vibrant colors in the architecture, intricate fabrics in traditional clothing, and the heart-melting smiles and laughter of local children.

Burna Boy plays the hometown hero, asking difficult questions as he sings in English, pidgin English, and Yoruba: “Question but dem no get answer / Anything wey you wish, that be your portion / Na by the grace of God Inshansha Allah we dey move am.”

Ever the hustler, the 30-year-old Nigerian star has been relentless in promoting the new single on his social media accounts. On Wednesday (Aug. 25), he took to Twitter to share a powerful clip of choir rehearsals for his upcoming concert at the O2 arena in London on Friday (Aug. 27). Based on the sneak peek of the show, let’s hope Burna also surprises fans with a live rendition of “Questions.”

His latest album Twice as Tall is available on all digital streaming platforms.