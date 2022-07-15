Calvin Harris Enlists Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, And Halsey For Groovy Single, “Stay With Me”

Calvin Harris returns with a new video for his groovy third single, “Stay With Me.”

The Scottish DJ taps an all-star cast of collaborators for “Stay With Me,” continuing his desire to bring different artists together to create something new. The track’s production leans into the summer aesthetic closely associated with Harris’ Funk Wav series, boasting guest verses from Pharrell, Halsey, and Justin Timberlake for the disco-inspired number.

Harris’ new visual finds the artists dancing to the four-minute song in bright colored outfits, complimenting the playful and vibrant composition of the new track.

Throughout the Emil Nava-directed video, the four artists vibe across psychedelic backgrounds, and bright neon lights, are driven around by chauffeurs, spin around on flower-shaped props, and stroll through California streets.

Illustrating the warm characteristics of a carefree summer night, “Stay With Me” is laced with infectious melodies and flirty lyrics.

“This one’s for tonight and beyond/We’re toastin’, and we cheers, all your girls are here,” Pharrell croons over Harris’ disco-tinged production. “Something ain’t right if you yawn/ As crazy as it sounds, wanna take you down/ So you can feel the pipe ’til the dawn/ The energy is flowin’, it keeps us glowing/ So we don’t need no light, why’s it on?/ I’m talkin’ to you, girl, it’s a new world.”

“Stay With Me” will appear on Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, his first new album in five years. His forthcoming album will be released on August 5, featuring Normani, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Pusha T, and more.

Watch the video for “Stay With Me” in its entirety above.