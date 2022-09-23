Cardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In “Tomorrow 2” Music Video

GloRilla has scored a collaboration with Grammy award-winner Cardi B for the remixed track “Tomorrow 2.” The newest single follows the southern spitter’s popular tracks “FNF (Let’s Go)” and “Blessed.”

Memphis and the Bronx meet as the two rapstresses take over Times Square in New York while twerking on a Hellcat, in the subway, and at a house party. Glo turns up with her friends throughout the Big Apple causing a commotion as they obstruct traffic in the heart of the city. Cardi then joins Glo for a rooftop scene as the two exchange verses.

Glo raps the chorus: “Can’t say your name up in my songs, might not f**k with you tomorrow/ Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f**k tomorrow/ Ain’t fu**ed up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as f**k tomorrow/ Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”

Wearing a green and cream Rhude letterman jacket and green shades, Cardi spits: “She bought a chain, I bought the same one, even bigger/ She throwin’ shots, that’s how I know I got her triggered/ I don’t speak dog ho, I don’t care what no bi**h say/ I stay on her mind, I got condos in that bi**h head/ She say she don’t fu**k with me, who said that you can, ho?”

Watch GloRilla and Cardi B’s ‘Tomorrow 2’ official video above.