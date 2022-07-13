Cardi B Drops “Hot Sh*t” Video Feat. Lil Durk And Kanye West

Cardi B has released the official music video for her latest single “Hot Sh*t” featuring Chicago rappers Lil Durk and Kanye West. The Lado Kvataniya-directed visual finds the three musicians in various dystopian settings, giving all of their energy to delivering their respective rap verses over the Tay Keith-produced beat.

Although all three artists never appear together, Cardi B and Lil Durk share a scene among her multiple costume changes. Ye appears solo, masked up, and in his new signature black boots.

In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore for their fashion magazine’s July/August “Ablaze” issue, the Bronx-bred rapper shared plans to release her next single and album within the next two months.

Cardi B also discussed efforts to match her previous success with chart-toppers such as “Bodak Yellow” and “Wap” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

“Sometimes, I don’t know where I want to go because I tell myself I want to beat these records but then when I do beat them, I feel it’s just not enough,” the 29-year-old explained. “Just because I haven’t put out music in a year, people get online and say, ‘She’s over.’ They compare me to every female rap artist, new or old. I get downplayed despite everything I’ve accomplished and worked so hard for. I need to sit down and say to myself, ‘Girl, you did that’.”

Watch the video for “Hot Sh*t” by Cardi B featuring Lil Durk and Ye above, and check out more images from the rapper’s editorial with Vogue Singapore below.