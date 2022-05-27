Chance The Rapper Tells A Short Story With “A Bar About A Bar” Music Video

Chance The Rapper has shared a new song “A Bar About A Bar” with an accompanying music video. In the visual, directed by Chance The Rapper himself, he is joined by Vic Mensa who asks “what you got?” as the two write on their respective notepads. Chance responds “I got a bar about a bar” and the short story told within the lyrics begins.

The visual also features artist Nikko Washington painting the single’s artwork. According to Stereogum, a press release explained Washington’s piece as inspired by “Abar, the First Black Superman’s unorthodox, Afro-futuristic, and surrealist depiction of racial inequality, racial integration, and classism in the suburbs of white America.” The oil on canvas work is on display through Sunday (May 29) at The Art Institute of Chicago.

A Bar About a Bar (2022)

Oil & Acrylic on Canvas

me the rapper x @nikkowashington

On display at the Art Institute of Chicago tomorrow thru Sunday.

??? music video tmw pic.twitter.com/WES5pBnBsF — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 25, 2022

In the song itself, the Grammy Award-winning rapper describes a scene set at a bar where a man enters desiring a drink. The video ends with Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$ on a boat before the release date for their upcoming collaboration “The Highs And The Lows” is revealed.

“A Bar About A Bar” follows Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s “Wraith (Writing Exercise #3)” which was released earlier this month.

“Me & Chano have been working on a lot of music for a while now, there’s much more to come. This was produced by the homie Smoko Ono & Beat Butcha,” Vic Mensa expressed of the song in a press statement.

Watch the music video for “A Bar About A Bar” above.