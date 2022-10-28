Chlöe Bailey Links With Latto “For The Night” In New Video

Chlöe Bailey teased her new single, “For the Night,” last week with a promo video featuring comedian Druski. Today, Bailey finally dropped the full visual featuring Atlanta rapstress Latto.

Co-directed by the “Treat Me” singer and Shermay Joh, the visual shows real footage of the actress and singer’s iHeart Radio Festival performance.

Druski returns for the official visual as he and Chlöe portray a couple. He FaceTimes her as she gets ready for her big performance, leaving the 24-year-old disappointed. Chlöe then runs into Latto behind the stage as the “Big Energy” artist gets her moment to shine, while rapping some life back into her friend. Greeted by a bouquet of flowers awaiting her in her hotel room from her “F boy” boyfriend — over it all — Chlöe tosses them in the trash.

“For The Night” follows Chlöe’s last smash single “Surprise” and April’s viral record, “Treat Me.” Her 2021 track, “Have Mercy” went on to garner Platinum status from the RIAA.

As one-half of Chlöe x Halle, the sister-duo went Platinum for their hit single “Do It.” Latto, Doja Cat and City Girls all hopped on its remix.

Check out the video to “For The Night” featuring Latto below.