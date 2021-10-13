Chlöe Flexes Production Skills In “Have Mercy” Performance On ‘Tonight Show’

Chlöe made her solo debut as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this past Tuesday (Oct. 12). The Atlanta-bred songbird performed her single, “Have Mercy,” which she calls the “Big Booty Sonata.”

As opposed to performing “Have Mercy” with its traditional chords, she performed the sonata with a small string ensemble. The dramatic opera-esque opening was perfect for Chlöe to flaunt her signature vocal range and dare we say, made us love “Have Mercy” that much more. Stripping away her oversized cloud-like skirt, enter in Chlöe on the beat. During her performance on The Tonight Show, she remixed her own single with brand new production.

It’s no secret that the Grammy-nominated singer has been dabbling into creating tracks. When Chlöe first created her Instagram account in January 2021, she hosted an Instagram Q&A, where she expressed who she’d like to produce records for and even gave fans some tech advice when it comes to producing. Back in February, she posted an Instagram video sharing the process of making a beat captioned “come alive in the nighttime.” Chlöe is also listed as a producer and recording engineer for most of the tracks from Chloe x Halle’s Ungodly Hour.

Watch Chlöe’s full performance above.