Chlöe Drops Sultry “Surprise” Video Ahead Of Debut Album

Chlöe returns with her most seductive track to date. Slowing things down from her prior uptempo releases, “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me,” her new offering, “Surprise,” is in the same vein as Destiny Child’s “Cater To You” with the promise of great reward for a deserving partner.

First teased back in May when she previewed three new tracks—including “For The Night” and “Cheat Back”—from her upcoming solo debut album on Instagram Live, she asked fans to choose her next single. However, it appears that Parkwood founder Beyoncé had the final say in the selection process when Chlöe revealed that despite “Surprise” not being the fan-favorite among the three, “when the queen speaks, the queen speaks… and that’s all I’m gonna say and that’s all that matters to me.”

The intimate Diana Kunst-directed video features model Broderick Hunter as the leading man and shows endearing moments between the two. Sadly, and much to the viewer’s surprise, those sweet musings appear only in a fleeting fantasy sparked from the man’s imagination out of admiration for her as she sings, “If you be good to me then I’ma be great to you/If you stay down for me then I’ll stay awake for you…”

Watch the full video above and catch Chlöe at the 2022 BET Awards where she may perform “Surprise” live for the first time.