Chris Brown And WizKid’s “Call Me Every Day” May Be 2022’s Sexiest Video

Chris Brown and Wizkid may have just delivered the sexiest music video of the year with “Call Me Everyday.” Directed by Child and Omar Jones, the video captures sensual interactions with Brown and dancer Taylor Terry, as well as the singe grooving with his longtime backup dancers.

“Call Me Everyday” captures the beauty of dewy melanated skin complimented by unique braided hairstyles and cinematic scenes. Brown and Wizkid exchange verses through an overhead shot while inside a geometric space. The two join forces on an elevated stage surrounded by lights, before the scene cuts to a few dancers sensually moving to the irresistible Blaise Beatz-produced beat.

The single from Chris Brown’s tenth studio-album, Breezy, peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 76 on the Hot 100 chart. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 4 and 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Chris Brown recently embarked on his “One of Them Ones” national tour with Lil Baby. The viral tour kicked off in Raleigh, NC and concludes August 27th in Las Vegas, NV. Brown also sparked the debate on social media recently about if he’s done enough to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Check out the music video for “Call Me Everyday” and screenshots from the visual above.