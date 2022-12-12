Chris Brown Drops Two Music Videos For New Christmas Songs

Chris Brown is feeling festive and has gifted his fans two music videos for the holidays.

On Friday (Dec. 9), Breezy delivered two visuals for his recently released holiday singles “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas.” The videos for each respective track find the Virginia-based dancer performing with an all-black band amid sparkling, festive decorations, and flickering lights.

While his backing band rocks classic black suits and shades, Brown, 33, changes outfits across the pair of visuals. “It’s Giving Christmas” sees Chris rocking a cheery red, white and dark green Celine sweater with a matching beanie. In the “No Time Like Christmas” video, the Tappahannock, Va. artist throws on a white slightly-buttoned dress shirt and a matching white beanie.

“Wrappin’ all my love in a box,” the platinum-selling artist promises his lover. “Your name’s written at the top/ How I want to feel you come closer, girl, don’t stop/ I know you wanna get your gift/ I’m crossin’ off your Christmas list.”

Chris Brown initially released the two Christmas tunes on Thursday (Nov. 17) after making a joyful announcement of the tracks on his Instagram account. “2 CHRISTMAS (Songs) Dropping The 17th,” he revealed in his Instagram Stories.

Back in 2017, the “Under the Influence” performer dropped a holiday-themed track, “This X-Mas”—a duet with Ella Mai that appeared on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon LP.

Chris’ most popular December 25th anthem came in 2007 with “This Christmas.” The Donny Hathaway cover appeared on the This Christmas soundtrack from the movie of the same name. It starred him alongside Lauren London and Idris Elba.

Watch Chris Brown’s latest holiday videos above and below.