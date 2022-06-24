Chris Brown And Fivio Foreign Take The Night In “C.A.B.” Music Video

Chris Brown has released the official music video for “C.A.B. (Catch A Body)” featuring Fivio Foreign.

The neon-glowing visual finds the two men sipping red cups, driving foreign cars, and enjoying a night out on the town. The video, directed by Damien Sandoval, flashes through a vibrant house party where Breezy and Fivi enjoy dancing through the crowd.

“She know the demon coming to party, right?” says Fivio Foreign at the start of the song. Special effects give his eyes a red glow as horns emerge from his head.

In between verses, Brown sings in the chorus, “Iced out for the party/ Shots got me feelin’ saucy tonight/ If I f**ked your girl, I’m not sorry/ I ain’t cuffin’ anybody/ Tonight I’m on go, go/ ‘Cause I can f**k with anybody/ Tonight I’m on go, go/ I’m just tryna catch a body tonight.”

The track comes from Chris Brown’s latest album Breezy released on Friday (June 24) and is one of a few videos already dropped from the project. The R&B singer issued a visual for the track “Iffy” ahead of the album’s release. He also enlisted Normani as the leading lady for the “WE (Warm Embrace)” music video.

Breezy joins the 33-year-old singer’s discography as the 10th studio album released in his career. The project features Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Wizkid, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Anderson .Paak, and more.

Watch the video for “C.A.B. (Catch A Body)” above and check out the Breezy album below.