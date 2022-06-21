Chris Brown And Normani Share Steamy Moments In “WE (Warm Embrace)” Music Video

Ahead of his next album, Chris Brown has dropped off the visual for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace).”

Directed by Arrad, the steamy music video begins with a teaser of Brown other track entitled “Sleep At Night.” As the visual progresses, singer-songwriter Normani appears in a silver satin dress. The two dance to the seductive sounds of the newly released track and showcase their passions for dance while exploring the natural on-camera chemistry between them.

Brown’s signature attention to detail is on full display as the choreography aids the singer in telling the story of two lovers. The new music video also features galactic shots of the artist floating through the cosmos, Chris and Normani submerged under water, and even a shot of Brown performing with a live band in a deserted, rugged setting.

The video for his latest single arrives on the heels of his previously released songs, “Call Me Every Day” featuring Wizkid, and “Iffy.” Both tracks will be included on his 10th studio LP Breezy which is set to drop on Friday (June 24). Additionally, Brown announced that fans can expect a handful of features on his album. Some of the album’s songs will include features by H.E.R, Jack Harlow, and Fivio Foreign, to name a few.

The singer is expected to take his upcoming album on the road this summer as he embarks on the One Of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby, which kicks off July 15.

You can watch the full video for “WE (Warm Embrace)” above.