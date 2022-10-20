Chris Brown Falls “Under The Influence” In New Video

Chris Brown delivered new visuals and a deeper look into the fan-favorite track “Under the Influence” on Thursday (Oct. 20). The Indigo deep cut finds Brown donning red hair as he croons and dances with women in a desolate warehouse.

The Child-directed piece follows the global superstar as he struggles with his “addiction” to his love for an unnamed woman. Shots of the R&B artist show him deep in contemplation, sorting through his need for her, while other shots feature a gaggle of dancers with glowing eyes seductively enticing Brown with desire.

Chris’ lyrics are coated in temptation, delivering his verse lustfully, rattling off things he would like to do with (and to) his lover.

“I can make it hurricane on it Hunnid bands/ make it rain on it Tie it up, put a chain on it/ Make you tattoo my name on it/ Oh Make you cry like a baby, yeah/ Let’s GoPro and make a video, yeah/ Make you cry like a baby, yeah/ Let’s GoPro and make a video.”

“Under the Influence” was a part of Chris Brown’s Indigo album. The LP was released on June 28, 2019, and consisted of 32 songs. Brown included a ton of guest features on the project, including Trey Songz, Tank, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Nicki Minaj, and more.

The video arrives on the heels of the song shooting to number one on Apple Music’s Top 100 Global and suddenly becoming RIAA certified platinum on Wednesday (Oct. 12).

“I REALLY REALLY APPRECIATE and LOVE YALL..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️??,” Breezy captioned his post. “#1 This is crazy to me… imagine the songs that were overlooked.. thank you, team breezy. GEMS ??❤️. Hope you guys are going back and re-listening to see what y’all may have missed. ? R&B AINT DEAD. Just allow it to blossom.”

Watch the video for “Under the Influence” below.