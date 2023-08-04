Ciara, Chris Brown Throw A Mobile Party In “How We Roll” Video

Ciara and Chris Brown link up for a mobile house party in “How We Roll.”

The music video begins with CiCi and Breezy inviting each other to their celebrations, with them ultimately deciding to compete for the best party.

The two dancers then kick off the laidback yet groovy R&B number, as Ciara performs her verse wearing an all-black outfit with a matching pair of Nike Air Command Forces. Chris Brown then comes in donning a scarlet and white varsity jacket, ala his appearance in his “Kiss Kiss” music video. As the song reaches its bridge, Ciara and Chris engage in a dance number, showing off both their Michael and Janet Jackson influence.

The visuals’ setting then transports the pair to a shared house party, where they begin hitting moves with backup dancers. “How We Roll” also serves as an ode to having a good time on a beautiful summer day and loving your significant other, with CiCi showing love to her husband, Russell Wilson.

“Yeah, top off, summer in the wind/You look at me like that again, we make another kid/You my heart, I’m your rib/If I ever had to for you, I would do a bid/And I can tell that you’re ready/Three, two, one, it’s goin’ down like confetti/Pour the ten to one shots again/If we film it on the phone, promise that we’re gonna trend,” the songstress harmonizes.

“How We Roll” is the lead single from the businesswoman’s eponymously named EP, CiCi. According to Rated RnB, the project will be released on her Beauty Marks Entertainment imprint on August 18, 2023. The project follows her 2019 effort, Beauty Marks, which was independently released and featured guest appearances from Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Watch the video for “How We Roll” above.