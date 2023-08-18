Ciara, Lil Baby Take Over A Wedding In “Forever” Music Video

Ciara and Lil Baby encourage a long-burning love on their new collaborative track “Forever.” The Georgia-bred duo blends their signature styles of R&B and Hip-Hop for the romance-affirming song. Ushering a couple down the aisle in the music video directed by Taj and Dre, “Forever” tells the story of a couple about to embark on their newlywed journey.

“I don’t want it if it isn’t forever,” sings the mother of four on the song’s repetitive hook.

“Keep it for me, you gotta try sh*t/ Made a bond, we gotta die with it,” adds the “Drip Too Hard” rapper in his verse.

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“Forever” is one of seven tracks from the Princess of Crunk&B’s latest EP CiCi, issued on Friday (Aug. 18). Additionally, the EP features Chris Brown and Big Freedia.

“With this project, we really wanted to be intentional, and we really talked about R&B being super important to us. And when you talk about CiCi, CiCi to me, when you say, ‘That’s CiCi,’ that is some strong core R&B,” explained the Atlanta native to Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music 1.

“And for lack of better terms, I always say my music was ghetto pop. It’s a record I could play in the hood and beyond, to the suburbs of London. I’ve always been very proud of that.”

Listen to CiCi below and watch the music video for “Forever” featuring Lil Baby above.