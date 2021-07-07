City Girls Drop Missy Elliot-Directed Video For “Twerkulator”

Hearing Missy Elliott’s voice ahead of a beat dropping signifies a bop is sure to follow. This is exactly what happens in the City Girls video for their viral hit “Twerkulator,” which the veteran hip-hop artist directed. The Miami-bred rap duo and a gang of “Twerkulators” run through the fictional town of Twerk City and leave no space in the graffiti-decorated area untouched.

“This is an emergency! This is not a test! Everyone, please take shelter immediately,” announces a panicked Missy Elliot to citizens who scurry in disarray. “The Twerkulators have already invaded Twerk City and you don’t have much time! They’ve already landed and they’re taking over!”

The video continues to deliver aesthetically pleasing scenes from JT and Yung Miami, including the ladies sporting pink bodysuits boasting the MCM logo on a pink MCM couch with a pink MCM carpet surrounded by dancers wearing face-covering head-to-toe MCM suits.

JT and Yung Miami continue their takeover of Twerk City as larger-than-life-sized dancers who hit the streets causing people to take cover. The City Girls stop at the beauty supply store and, of course, twerk at the register, where mannequin heads rocking vibrantly colored wigs rap along to the song’s repetitive hook. The rap duo dazzles as the hands of an Icon Swim clock then joins their dancers in the streets to perform eight-count sets to the “Planet Rock” sampled beat.

The music video also includes the TikTok choreography, which helped the song blow up on social media leaving fans of City Girls to patiently await an official release. As VIBE previously reported, the dance moves were cemented to coincide with JT’s verse though it was only a leaked snippet.

In 2020, City Girls released their second studio album City On Lock through Quality Control Music, Motown Records, and Capitol Records and featured artists such as Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. However, “Twerkulator” is not on the project.

Watch the video below: