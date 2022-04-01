City Girls Debut “Top Notch” Music Video Featuring Fivio Foreign

City Girls have officially released their new song and music video “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign. The song is the first single released by the Miami-bred duo since 2021. Directed by Ben Marc, the video takes the three rappers on an East Coast adventure. In the visual for the drill-inspired record, JT and Yung Miami get glammed up and take it to the streets of New York City.

The song is kicked off by Yung Miami who declares, “Not na’an bi**h in the world look like this” in a portion of the song teased on social media ahead of the Friday (April 1) release. Fivio Foreign and JT follow up with equally confident verses, setting themselves apart from any gossip or imagined beef.

L–R: Yung Miami and JT of City Girls accept The Future is Female Award presented by Motown Records onstage during Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch. evin Winter/Getty Images for Variety

Although “Top Notch” serves as the City Girls’ first song of 2022, together and separately the rappers dropped music as 2021 closed out.

Yung Miami became a trending topic in October 2021 when she released “Rap Freaks” a name-drop-filled raunchy song following the style certified on Biggie’s classic record “Just Playing (Dreams),” which has inspired artists including Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, DreamDoll, and more to take on the challenge. JT showcased a softer side of her Hip-Hop persona in the same month when she joined R&B singer Summer Walker on “Ex For A Reason,” one of her few solo features outside of the group.

In November 2021, the “Flewed Out” rappers were back together again for a feature on Halle Berry’s Bruised soundtrack, contributing the lyrically tough “Scared.”

Watch City Girls’ “Top Notch” music video featuring Fivio Foreign above.