City Girls And Usher Hit The Roller Rink In “Good Love” Video

Rap duo City Girls have issued a new song “Good Love” featuring R&B veteran Usher. The trio teased the song on social media ahead of its official release.

The Daps-directed music video takes viewers to the Cascades skating rink in Usher’s native hometown of Atlanta. Joined by skaters from the Rockafeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, Ursher, JT, and Yung Miami party it up with friends and have a good time.

On “Good Love,” all three artists tap into their sensuality for the fun track which samples Lathun Grady’s 1997 song “Freak It.”

As an homage to City Girls’ hometown Miami, the song also features an interpolation of Uncle Luke’s “I Wanna Rock.”

“Good Love” is the follow-up to City Girls’ “Top Notch” featuring Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign. While the songs are opposite in sound, they both represent the signature slick lyricism presented by both Yung Miami and JT in their attitude-powered rhymes.

The duo has plans to issue a project soon to follow up 2020’s City On Lock. City Girls are set to take their show on the road in September, joining Louisville rapper Jack Harlow on his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour.

Watch the music video for “Good Love” by City Girls featuring Usher above and check out the tour dates below.

Jack Harlow 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Center *

9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum *

9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/7- Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center *

10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center *

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *