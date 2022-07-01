Coco Jones Delivers Vulnerable “Love Is War” Performance: Watch

In celebration of Black Music Month, Amazon Music recruited R&B songstress and actress Coco Jones for their “Credit the Culture” series of live performances.

Coco did a live rendition of her newest single “Love is War” and performed in a red velvet lounge with a live band complementing her unique, sultry vocals. Coco truly shows her vulnerability not only with her lyrics but also with the bellows of her ballads.

She sings, “Love is war, me against you/ I know you got scars, I’ve got them too/ Too deep (oh), too long, we’re too gone/ Too deep, miss me with the white flag.”

Raised in Nashville, TN by a singer mother and an NFL player for a dad, the actress has never been a stranger to the spotlight. Coco can be seen starring as the reimagined Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. Prior to that, Coco acted in a recurring role in Disney’s musical sketch comedy, So Random!, and as the love interest in Disney’s Let It Shine. She has now embarked on her next journey as a blossoming R&B sensation to look out for.

“I hope my fans see growth in me, they’ve seen me since I was a kid. I hope they see my journey and think to themselves ‘wow, that took Coco a long time, maybe my journey taking a long time is okay too,’” she said of her new track.

Watch her sensational “Love Is War” live performance above.