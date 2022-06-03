Coco Jones Releases Teyana Taylor-Directed Music Video For “Caliber”

The multitalented Coco Jones has released a sensual new visual for her latest single, “Caliber.” The singer-actress appears in the Teyana Taylor-directed music video with just as much class and star power as she embodies in her portrayal of Hilary Banks in Bel-Air.

While an official “visualizer” for the single is available on YouTube, this “Spike Tey Joint” is exclusively streaming on Facebook. Throughout, the 24-year-old triple threat surveys a club filled with men to determine which potential partner matches her caliber. Ultimately, she finds the right guy—the video’s primary love interest played by Deric Augustine.

In an April interview with VIBE, Jones described the creative process behind her upcoming EP’s flirty first single. “I’m always trying to stay on this line of classy and sexy, but I want to grow up,” she explained. “I don’t want to blindside people with me being grown. I’m trying to find that balance of what feels comfortable and authentic for me to talk about. And so when I heard the beat, it definitely made me want to talk my stuff, but in a way that was still enticing.”

“I was like, ‘I want to tell this dude what’s up but I don’t want him to think I’m talking down to him or anything. I want to encourage him. I want to be the motivation,'” Jones continued. “That’s kind of what the vibe was. And I was talking to the other writers, I was like there are just levels to it… These dudes just don’t be on my level. We were looking up ‘level’ and just the synonyms and then caliber came up and we were like, we got one.”

Watch the Facebook exclusive music video here, and peep the visualizer available on YouTube below.