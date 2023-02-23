Consequence Slams Former G.O.O.D Music Artists In New Single, “Disappointed”

Consequence is doubling down on his disdain for his former G.O.O.D Music labelmates with a new single, “Disappointed.”

Con’s new 3-minute, self-directed track and field-themed music video finds the Queens emcee further challenging the loyalty of Ye’s former signees.

“The whole label ran instead of having Ye’s back/I guess crabs in a barrel is a curse from being Black,” he snappily shot at his former collaborators.

Posting the new content to his Instagram, the 45-year-old provided further insight into his growing disappointment with figures like Pusha T and Big Sean, whom he previously criticized.

“I’ve been very vocal in the press about the way my colleagues have handled the recent events surrounding Ye…,” he typed. “My outlook is this… It’s easy to be self-serving and ask someone for HELP, who’s in a position of Power to change your life’s trajectory. But, what happens when the tables turn and that person needs you…[?]”

“Your support…your character testimony…do you abandon them? If you were only around for the G.O.O.D. times then you were never on OUR team to begin with… I’m Disappointed In ALOT of Ni**as!!!”

His new “Disappointed” visual is just the latest in a string of shots the G.O.O.D Music faithful has issued. During a sit-down with Art Of Dialogue, the producer spoke about Push’s recent decision to distance himself from Ye and the once mighty record label.

“When I see something like that, I’m conflicted, I’m disgusted,” he said. “G.O.O.D. Music is something I helped build with my bare hands…so that’s why I’m disgusted when somebody who wasn’t there from the start and [whose] situation was compromised comes along, and then when Ye is in a situation that he talked himself into — he gotta be responsible for that, 100 percent — but we not gonna stick together?”

“Disappointed” is set to appear on Consequence’s new upcoming LP, Nice Doing Business With You, which is set for an April 2023 release.