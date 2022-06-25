Conway The Machine And Jill Scott Trade Bars In “Chanel Pearls” Music Video

Conway The Machine has returned with a new visual for “Chanel Pearls,” featuring neo-soul icon Jill Scott, the latest single from the rapper’s latest album, God Don’t Make Mistakes.

Directed by Davi X. Pena and Chad Tennies, the visuals for “Chanel Pearls” show the singer and rapper draped in luxurious matching blue fur coats with additional scenes depicting traumatic elements of a family relationship. Furthermore, the fan-favorite features a rap verse from Scott, as the duo celebrates the growth, perseverance, and resiliency of a relationship.

“We fill the Buffalo night skies with our minds, and Sativa/ I was your lady, your confidant, your sugar thighs, your sole believer,” Scott confidently raps on the introspective track. “I know you, so I never trip/ F**k the lil’ girls that you hit, waitin’ for the change they might get.”

Following the show-stealing verse, the “Crown Royal” singer breaks out into her signature soulful sound with a singing performance capturing the essence of the mentioned relationship.

Previously, Conway The Machine released a visual for his first single, “Stressed,” featuring Wallo267. Later in the year, the Buffalo rapper is scheduled to perform at Day N Vegas at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 2-4, 2022.

You can watch the visual for “Chanel Pearls” above.