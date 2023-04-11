Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn Rep Buffalo Worldwide In “Quarters/Brucifix” Video

Conway The Machine released new visuals for his latest singles, “Quarters/Brucifix,” featuring Westside Gunn, on Friday (April 7). The visuals for the dual single were shot on location in Paris, with both emcees living in luxury, sipping wine and rocking fly garments.

Con’s first track, “Quarters,” finds the artist rhyming on Khrysis’ production, warming up his pen with bars dedicated to his lifestyle. Then, over the Daringer-produced “Brucifix,” the Griselda artist rhymes confidently about his placement in Hip-Hop while promising to handle his opposition.

“You see a bunch of rappers, I see a group of b**ches/No broke ni**as around me/That sh*t might rub off, I’m superstitious,” he raps. “Direct deposit just came in, that sh*t was too ridiculous/My music motivate dudes in the trenches, usin’ switches/Ain’t even gotta drop a bag, them boys gon’ do your dishes/Bro got all that time, he appealed and they reduced the sentence/And he still gotta do two digits/Word to my ni**a Malice, everythin’ I spew malicious/That’s just somethin’ to think about when y’all do y’all lists.”

The Buffalo, NY native is gearing up to drop his sophomore LP, Won’t He Do It. Conway’s forthcoming record is scheduled to release in Spring 2023 and will feature his previous single, “Super Bowl,” featuring Juicy J.

Drumwork’s fearless leader spoke about his upcoming album, detailing what his fans can expect.

“I wanted to tap back in with my bro, Khrysis, and give em that feel that my fans know me for providing,” Conway told Complex. I also wanted to set the tone for my new album.”

Won’t He Do It will be supported by a tour featuring Sauce Walka and his Drumwork artist Jae Skeese, kicking off on May 26, 2023.

Watch the video above.