Cordae And Hit-Boy Drop Anthemic “Checkmate” Video

Hit-Boy joins forces with Cordae for the triumphant “Checkmate” video, fresh from the Madden 23 Soundtrack.

The visuals follow the duo in the studio as they cut the track and post up with their entourages. Flashes of Madden 23 gameplay showing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens can be seen on the screen in the background as Cordae rhymes in the studio.

“Checkmate’s” production sounds akin to early 2000s Just Blaze and Bink, with Hit-Boy opting to blend Y2K Hip-Hop with Cordae’s sound of tomorrow. The Lost Boy, 25, flexes his success on the track, boasting about his unwillingness to change amid all his newly gained riches.

“You ain’t made it ’til you got stylists go out and shop for you/TMZ pull up, spit on the camera like Pac would do/Hope you ni**as caught the right angle, hypotenuse/I’m in DR on a big yacht with the prostitutes/Boy, stop, I’m just living out my real truth/Hundreds real blue, strips on ’em still new/F**ked up Dover Street, I’m drippin’ like mildew/They say he don’t do visit the hood, ni**a, I still do,” he rhymes.

“Checkmate” can be found on the Madden 23 Soundtrack scored by Hit-Boy himself. The soundtrack features guest appearances from Bas, Benny the Butcher, Key Glock, Erica Banks, Joey Bada$$, Lil Wayne, and more.

Madden 23, the game, was released on August 19, 2022, for the Ps5, Ps4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Watch the video for “Checkmate” above.