DaBaby And Anthony Hamilton Show All Is Fair In Love And War In “Blank” Video

DaBaby is known for his love of women, and questionable decision-making as a result. Messing with someone spoken for in the new “Blank” music video gets him into a hectic situation with Anthony Hamilton.

The visual opens with scenes of the Charlotte rapper driving to the woman’s house while she waits in a silky pink robe. They begin to get intimate and the video skips ahead to them waking up abruptly in bed. Hamilton enters the house and thrusts the doors open, finding his fellow Charlotte artist and his partner together. The 52-year-old turns his back to them and sings while holding a gun in his hand. The “Suge” rapper quickly grabs his clothing and runs away.

A hilarious aspect of the video is how composed Hamilton appears. While chasing DaBaby, he stops at his refrigerator for a bottle of water. The soul singer eventually captures the 31-year-old and holds a gun to his head. Right as Hamilton is about to shoot DaBaby, his partner surprises everyone in the room and shoots him.

“Blank” is the latest music video from DaBaby’s September 2022 album Baby On Baby 2. He previously shared videos for “Summa Dat,” “Boogeyman,” and “Socks.”

Outside of music, DaBaby has been navigating multiple open cases. His civil trial over his alleged assault of a property owner in 2021 was postponed until October of this year while he handles the criminal trial for the same incident. “If the trial date is not continued, [DaBaby] will not be able to respond to discovery or testify without providing information that could potentially incriminate him in the parallel criminal case. The trial date must be continued to protect [DaBaby’s] Fifth Amendment rights,” his lawyers wrote.