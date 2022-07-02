DaBaby Goes Global With Davido For “Showing Off Her Body” Song And Video

DaBaby and Davido set out for an international adventure in the music video for their Shizzi-produced collaboration “Showing Off Her Body.” The two musicians hit the streets of Lagos, Nigeria for colorful, choreographed fun. Directed by Dammy Twitch, Davido and DaBaby enjoy a street party with a crowd of all ages dancing to the melodic song.

Last Thursday, Davido officially cemented his managerial partnership with LVRN, the Atlanta-based management company and record label. According to Billboard, LVRN will provide management and expertise to Davido‘s existing team of Asa Asika of The Plug and Bobo Ajudua.

“Partnering with the team at LVRN was a no-brainer,” expressed Davido in a statement. They are some of the music industry’s most brilliant executives and the work they have done in the past speaks for itself. Their understanding of the global music landscape and their roots back home, makes this the perfect partnership. I am looking forward to working with them and excited by what the future holds.”

LVRN’s Tunde Balogun added, “Davido, is one of the pioneers of the Afro-beats movement and what he has done with his team is nothing short of phenomenal. We are excited to join his already dynamic team as we take the music and the brand to the next level. This is indeed an exciting time for culture and for us all.”

Watch DaBaby and Davido’s music video for “Showing Off Her Body” above.