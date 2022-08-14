DaBaby Survives Crucifixion In “Tough Skin” Video

DaBaby has returned with a new video for his latest single, “Tough Skin.” Reel Goats directed the introspective visuals, offering a view into the rapper’s upbringing. Throughout the music video, we see a younger version of the artist facing tumultuous moments resulting in his tough skin.

The video is loaded with Christian imagery as DaBaby faces his past and finds himself nailed to the cross. During his “crucifixion,” the “Masterpiece” rapper is pelted with bricks and seared with a flamethrower, but in the end, he realizes he’s entirely unscathed.

Rather than presenting these moments as painful, DaBaby equips himself with the distress like a badge of honor. He raps about his struggle and boasts about his battle scars. “It wasn’t no plate on the table, we ain’t have nothin’ to eat, uh/ Mama at her part-time job, when she get home, we gon’ be sleep,” he spits during the song’s first verse. “Sh*t, I had to figure it out, that’s probably what made me unique/ If them ni**as struggled like me, they’d probably let me be/ But I got tough skin, I thought ni**as already knew that.”

Since the video’s release, viewers have taken to Twitter to share criticism and thoughts of the Charlotte-bred artist’s self-comparison to Jesus Crist. “Dababy has lost it,” tweeted one user. “DaBaby being crucified in a diaper is nuts,” added someone else. “Don’t get your career cancelled silently like DaBaby cause you wanna play with God,” expressed another user.

“Tough Skin” is expected to be the rapper’s first single from his forthcoming LP, Baby on Baby 2. The new single is produced by J. Stacks and was first teased in July 2022.

Watch the music video for “Tough Skin” above.