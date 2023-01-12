Dave East Takes Over The Classroom In “Rules” Music Video

Dave East has dropped the music video for his latest track “Rules,” which finds him leading a hostile takeover of the class as he kicks knowledge on the ins and outs of the streets.

Directed by Will C and Tana of Streetheat, the visual begins with a television playing a clip of Denzel Washington’s performance as Frank Lucas in the 2007 film American Gangster, which is sampled in the song.

From there, Dave East is captured among a raucous group of students uninterested in learning the academia presented by the teacher, with the Harlem rep stepping in and providing his classmates with a timely lecture. “Biggie had commandments/ I got rules,” the 34-year-old raps atop the frantic backdrop, as his peers turn the room into an impromptu party.

Dave East attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“Rules” is East’s latest offering from his most recent project, Book Of David, the rapper’s second Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama. Produced entirely by duo Buda & Grandz, the tape was released in November 2022 and includes 17 songs, with features from Mama Buda and the late Kiing Shooter. Book of David marked East’s second release of the year and followed HDIGH, which was unveiled in March earlier that year.

2022 included numerous wins for the former basketball standout, as he earned his latest magazine spread after covering the October issue of Quintessential Gentleman magazine. The rapper, who proudly reps Spanish Harlem, spoke on the impact his environment had on his artistry and style. “I definitely feel like it has inspired me to be the person I am today,” East said. “It inspires the music I make. It inspires the way I dress. I feel like it’s a goldmine of so much talent. So much comes out of Harlem.”

Dave East attends the “Rapture” Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 17, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

The new year should bring even more victories and highlights for the rapper, as the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga will air, and he has a number of musical projects locked in, including Beloved 2 with Styles P, which East previously announced to VIBE. “Me and Styles P, we’re about to let Beloved 2 fly,” the budding actor revealed, while also plugging his long-awaited follow-up to his studio album Survival, which is slated to drop later this year via Def Jam.

Watch Dave East’s “Rules” music video below.