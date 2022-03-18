Deitrick Haddon Releases Powerful “God Made” Music Video

Gospel singer Deitrick Haddon has unveiled the music video for his new inspirational single, “God Made.” On the song co-written with collaborator Marcus Hodge, Haddon reminds listeners that they’re all made perfect in God’s image.

Directed by Deitrick and Terrance Church, the black-and-white, futuristic visual is the latest release from the award-winning singer/songwriter, who says he’s at a station in life where he’s embracing his evolution as a father, creative, and Christian.

“I’m in a place where I am embracing my journey; the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Haddon tells VIBE. “It all has helped me to grow into the man that I am today. It is my responsibility as a father of 3 and a musical mentor to the next generation of young Gospel artists. To empower them not to turn away from their failures but to learn from them and grow and embrace the path that “God Made” for you.”

Flanked by his wife, children, and other members of his spiritual circle, Haddon finds strength in the journey traveled. He croons “I’m a man who had to fight just to get ahead / Maybe that explains why I’m rough around the edge” over the track co-produced by himself and Hodge.

Released by Haddon’s indie label, DH Visions, and partner ONErpm, “God Made” is the platinum-selling singer’s first release in anticipation of a forthcoming EP scheduled for release this summer. Additional visuals are set to precede the project’s arrival.