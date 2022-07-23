Diddy Grants Access Into Club Love With “Gotta Move On” Video: Watch

“You know the drill. If you ain’t come to bop, if you ain’t come to have a good time, you ain’t gotta go home, but you gotta get the f**k up outta here. PERIOD,” Yung Miami declares as the doors of Club Love finally open to patrons.

The visual for Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s “Gotta Move On” is a Spike Tey joint set under a vibrant red light special where bodies move in heat and the phrase “get in ya bag, stay in ya bag” is drilled into listeners’ brains.

After getting into an argument with the leading lady, Serayah, Diddy lashes out in a fit of rage in the bathroom before composing himself and returning to the party. It does end in all love as he flexes his wealth before sparking a new onscreen romance with model-dancer Joie Chavis.

The video is fans’ first look into Club Love, “a place of visionary fashion, elevated community, black excellence at the highest level, and unabashed and unadulterated sex appeal.”

“Gotta Move On” was first teased during the Diddy-hosted 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The chart-topper has since amassed over 40 million global streams and marks Diddy’s official return to music. Additionally, it’s the lead single from his highly anticipated new album under his R&B imprint, LOVE RECORDS, with Motown Records.

Enter the LOVE era with the “Gotta Move On” video above.