Diddy And Rick Ross Cruise Through Miami At 2AM In ‘Whatcha Gon’ Do?’ Video

Amid Diddy’s personal life making headlines this week, the Bad Boy founder dropped a brief visual featuring Rick Ross entitled “Whatcha Gon’ Do?”

The 1 minute, 28 seconds clip features the duo cruising around Miami together at 2 a.m., hitting the streets in a white low rider. Their whip of choice is a clear homage to the West Coast, as the track samples Leon Haywood’s “I Want’a Do Something Freaky to You,” which was also featured on Dr. Dre’s 1992 classic, “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” featuring Snoop Doggy Dogg.

While the song made its world premiere back in 2018 on OVO Sound Radio — and featured The Notorious B.I.G.’s verse from “You’ll See” — Diddy didn’t drop a visual for his own verse until this year via his “Diddy Freestyle.” The video found the music exec cruising through New York City with girlfriend Yung Miami.

This time around, Ross is able to get his own bars off, spitting in a 1990’s flow that is at times reminiscent of Biggie’s cadence.

“Big blunts and grass, Maybach on a dash, 40 carat gold Cartier on a class, mink coats with shooters, tinted the Land Cruisers, my maneuvers walking these little rumors, duffle bags, Percocets, the Rugers, still the smoothest at roughing up all the jewelers, Danny Glover, up the pistol, p**sies undercover, propositions and proposals, bring ’em on the double, raising the K’s in the days and Jaylen, that brain is amazing,” he spits.

Both bosses are currently in relationships with high profile women, as Ross is confirmed to be dating Wild ‘n Out star Pretty Vee, who recently opened up about her attraction to the MMG label head.

“It’s the boss in him. I like guys who lead,” she confessed. “So when you’re a leader you can step to me, you know?”

