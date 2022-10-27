Diddy And Yung Miami Cruise Through NYC In “Diddy Freestyle” Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs, also known as Love, has dropped a visual for his “Diddy Freestyle.” Love rides around his New York City stomping grounds as City Girl Yung Miami rides shotgun in a Maybach Landaulet.

The two sport custom fur jackets — courtesy of NY’s Daniel’s Leather — as Diddy raps: “I tell’em watch close, Ni**a jot notes/ If you use my approach, you could dock votes, yeah/ You could get exposed to all that, girl you know I’m hard to get ahold of, contact/ Probably overseas with business owners, and all that/ Flights to Minnesota with dinner over a contract.”

Yung Miami ad-libs some of Diddy’s verse as she plays “passenger princess.” The pair have toyed around with the idea of dating, but neither has confirmed a relationship.

Further in the Mike Oberlies-directed video, Justin and Cristian Combs make cameos alongside their dad — hitting the infamous Harlem Shake dance. Diddy gets a few solo scenes, posing in front of a vintage Mercedes Benz coupe with gull-wing doors.

The Brooklynite’s “Diddy Freestyle” follows his and Bryson Tiller’s popular single “Gotta Move On.” The reception of the track has sparked a “Queens Remix” including Yung Miami and a verse from Ashanti, who recently responded to Murder Inc. CEO. Irv Gotti’s allegations towards her.

Diddy has vowed to “bring back R&B,” this year with Love Records. He’s created the mini-documentary, “The Making Of Love Records” which is viewable on YouTube. Jermaine Dupri, Offset, Big Sean, and more make appearances.

Check out the video for “Diddy Freestyle” above and “Gotta Move On (Queen’s Remix)” below.