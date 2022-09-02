DJ Drama And Jeezy Hit Magic City For “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” Music Video

DJ Drama and Jeezy joined forces for the “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” music video, which finds the longtime collaborators hitting up Magic City and turning its parking lot into a luxury car show.

Directed by JonnyRaw, the clip begins with Drama setting the stage with a brief intro recounting their track record of producing “quality street music.” From there, the CTE general comes out the gate in explosive fashion, rapping, “I ain’t gon hold ya, feel like I got the world on my shoulder/ Remind me of weighing up them boulders” atop the Helluva-produced track.

The pair also spend portions of the video lounging on a bandana-embroidered couch while accompanied by a pair of female companions, a stark contrast to the vibrant parking lot scenes. The subtle shift in moods keeps the viewers on their toes and makes for a captivating visual that doubles as a reunion between one of the game’s more legendary tandems.

“I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” follows the DJ’s previous release, “FOREVER” featuring Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey and is the second single from DJ Drama’s forthcoming studio album due to drop later this year. “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” arrives as DJ Drama is currently on the road for the Vinyl Verse Tour alongside headliners Wiz Khalifa and Logic. The 28-city tour will close with a final performance at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. on Friday (Sept. 2).