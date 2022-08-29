DJ Khaled Taps Jamaica’s Finest For “These Streets Know My Name” Video

DJ Khaled usually sprinkles a dancehall-inspired banger on his albums, and “These Streets Know My Name” is no different. On Sunday night (Aug. 28), the celebrated music mind dropped off the music video for his song from GOD DID, and it features some of Jamaica’s finest artists.

The acclaimed producer appears in the video alongside Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla as they dance and give thanks to the lush lands of “The Rock.”

DJ Khaled and Ivan Berrios directed the fiery video, which pays homage to Jamaican culture with unapologetic pride for the rugged Kingston streets. “These Streets Know My Name” is also a nod to Bob Marley, dancehall’s roots, and Jamaicans’ beautiful sense of community.

Skillibeng, the youngest artist on the song stacked with legends, holds his own with an admirable first verse.

“Alien badness, I stay with a ‘matic/ And don’t play with the badness, and don’t ramp with Khaled/ Never believe in us, God did,” the 25-year-old declared with conviction. “That’s why we roll the chopstick/ Something long like a mop stick, shooters don’t need no practice/ Expеrt shoot, a the Mavericks/ With the broom thеm a brand this/ Fire and not miss.”

GOD DID was released on Friday (Aug. 26) and features Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Latto, the City Girls, and more.

Watch the video for “These Streets Know My Name” above.