DJ Khaled’s “Keep Going” Music Video With Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, And 21 Savage

DJ Khaled continues to yell out “God did” since the release of his 13th studio album of the same name. In a string of music videos he released for the album, Khaled dropped the visual for the album’s seventh single, “Keep Going” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch.

The Christian Sutton-directed effort follows last month’s “Staying Alive,” with Drake which took place in a fantasized hospital full of “Khaled-believers.” The visual for “Keep Going” features Khaled rapping in front of a fleet of colorful Lamborghinis with assistance from Durk, 21, and Roddy. The scene is literally lit as a burning car serves as the centerpiece while the rappers spit their bars around it.

Durk comes in heavy-hitting with: “I brought a million in cash around, so stop tellin’ niggas you bigger than me/ I’m gettin’ money, he gettin’ money, feel like Big Meech and Southwest T/ I’m with Khaled Khaled, throw your hood up, bitch, you ’bout it, ’bout it/ Need that ‘Rari truck, put me on that list, I gotta have it.”

Roddy brings in the melodic chorus from a red Lambo as he sings: “This a wide body, these ain’t stocks, though / He ain’t ’bout it, ’bout it, where your chop’ go? / In a opp party, you did not go / He spinnin’, spinnin’, spinnin’, spinnin’ on repeat / He spinnin’, spinnin’, spinnin’, spinnin’, can’t even breathe.”

21 Savage flexes as he raps: “Woah, Rari’ squat low to the flow, wake up, hustle all I know/ Rolex cost a hundred times four/ I’m from the bottom, I used to be poor/ Half a milli’, you want me to choke/ My car haunted, I’m driving a Ghost/ I told the chauffeur pick up a ho, she like, ‘Bae I can’t open the door.’”

Ahead of “Keep Going,” Khaled also dropped visuals for “These Streets Know My Name” featuring Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla; “Party” featuring Quavo and Takeoff; “It Ain’t Safe” featuring Nardo Wick and Kodak Black; “Big Time” featuring Future and Lil Baby; and “Beautiful” featuring SZA and Future.

The only tracks left on God Did without a music video to date are “God Did” featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross; “Let’s Pray” featuring Travis Scott and Don Toliver; “Fam Good, We Good” featuring Gunna and Roddy Ricch; and “Bills Paid” featuring Latto and City Girls.

God Did may be lucky number 13 for Khaled as the album is expected to top the Billboard 200 chart. If true, God Did will be Khaled’s fourth No. 1 album on the chart and will follow Khaled’s previous chart-topping albums, 2021’s Khaled Khaled, 2017’s Grateful, and 2016’s Major Key.

Check out DJ Khaled’s “Keep Going” music video above.