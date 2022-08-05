DJ Khaled, Drake, And Lil Baby Get Surgical In “Staying Alive” Music Video

DJ Khaled has officially started his new album rollout. Joined by Drake and Lil Baby, Khaled issued “Staying Alive,” the first single from his upcoming album God Did. In the latest music video, the three musicians get into character and save lives at the fictional Khaled Khaled hospital.

“We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are at the top of their class, our highly decorated doctors are at the top of their fields, and our equipment is simply put – state of the art,” reads the hospital mission statement introducing Dr. Khaled as head of general surgery on Instagram.

Dressed in full scrubs, Drake aka Dr. Graham works as the head of neurosurgery, while Lil Baby aka Dr. Jones plays the head of cardiothoracic surgery. “We’re here to do GOD’s work,” the post’s caption concluded.

While the Khaled Khaled hospital has good intentions, it might not be the best place for injured parties. In the RT!-directed visual, Drake enjoys hookah and shots with staff in a waiting area while Lil Baby smokes and operates on a patient.

“Staying Alive” is produced by Nyan and interpolates the Bee Gees’ 1977 hit single “Stayin’ Alive” with Drake singing a line from the throwback’s hook. DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album, God Did, is set for release on August 26th via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records.

Watch the music video for “Staying Alive” by DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby above.