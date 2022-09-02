DJ Khaled Taps SZA And Future For “Beautiful” Music Video

DJ Khaled is back in less than three days with his next music video “Beautiful,” from his 13th studio album, God Did. The We The Best Music Group founder is joined by Future and SZA on a reflective platform, in between scenes of Khaled and a young lady enjoying the beach.

The Collin Tilley-directed video opens with Khaled on a row boat praising the features of a young woman. “When I look in your eyes, oh yeah, I see what God did… Oh, he believed in you, baby. Baby, you so beautiful,” he professes to her. Khaled can be seen catering to his woman, giving her a shoulder massage and serving her lobster with a glass of Villon cognac by the ocean.

Scenes swiftly switch between Future and SZA’s solo shots. Future raps in front of a captivating oceanic setting before being surrounded by melanated women while he sits in a chair. SZA beautifully sings on a lit pathway wearing a knitted ensemble, ahead of joining Khaled and Future again for one more joint scene.

Future melodically sings on the Khaled and TM88 & KXVI-produced song, “Every single night we burn sage ’cause we toxic/ Mushrooms got us outside our bodies/ She so used to me swallowin’ her, it’s turnin’ her rotten/ Anytime I leave out on tour don’t be plottin’.”

SZA comes in on the bridge and croons, “I took a flight for the Patek, you said, ‘bae, you’re so dramatic,’ I guess/ Anything you want, boy, forget it, you just make me feel so/ I took a chance and you grabbed it, you said, “Don’t worry, I got it,” you said/ And you just make me feel, so beautiful.”

In true Khaled fashion, he ad-libs and hypes the artists as they carry the track.

“Beautiful” follows Khaled’s visual for “Keep Going,” featuring 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and Roddy Ricch. He has also released “Staying Alive,” with Drake and Lil Baby, and “Big Time,” and other. God Did includes a total of 18 tracks, with a star-studded line up of features including JAY-Z, Eminem, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, City Girls, Don Toliver, Kanye West, Gunna, Latto, John Legend and the late Juice WRLD.

God Did was released on Friday (Aug. 26) and is expected to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out the music video for “Beautiful” above.