DJ Premier, Remy Ma, And Rapsody Bring The Golden Era To “REMY RAP” Video

DJ Premier Remy Ma, and Rapsody connected for the music video to their collaborative effort “REMY RAP.” The nearly three-minute clip finds the trio conjuring the vibe and aesthetic of the culture’s golden era. “REMY RAP” is the first single released from Premo and Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 project, and features the pair of spitters trading verses filled with nods to their lyrical ability.

Remy Ma addresses the lack of impressive female emcees in her opening verse, rhyming, “It’s only like five females in the game that can really rap/Got followers and fame and a name so they thinking that” atop the DJ Premier produced backdrop. On the following stanza, Rapsody drops metaphors in succession, comparing her delivery to a speeding bullet while reeling off heady couplets.

Switching from NHL jerseys, which were popular in the ’90s, to the Gucci-printed bucket hats that reigned supreme in the decade prior, Remy and Rap keep things fresh while harkening back to yesteryear. Released on the annual celebration of the birth of Hip-Hop, the “REMY RAP” video is the latest from Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative, which commemorates the first 50 years of the culture.

The first installment in Mass Appeal’s The Soundtrack Series, DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 includes contributions from Nas, Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Run The Jewels, and Joey Badass. The Soundtrack Series will include nine additional EPs, which will be helmed by producers such as Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made-It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, and others.