Doechii And SZA Are “So Flirtatious” In “Persuasive” Music Video

Doechii has dropped the official music video for “Persuasive” with SZA. In the Sara Lacombe-directed visual, the TDE labelmates combine sultry movements with bold looks to compliment the energy of the confident track. In each scene, the two women appear as ethereal goddesses.

From underwater pole dancing to seductive moves in stiletto boots, Doechii delivers sleek looks as she brings her lyrics to life.

“Persuasive” was initially released as a solo track in March but earned a verse from SZA on the EP she / her / black bi**h, her, which was issued earlier this month.

“I created “Persuasive” to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music,” explained Doechii in a press statement.

“Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

Watch the video for “Persuasive” by Doechii featuring SZA above and check out the EP she / her / black bi**h, below.