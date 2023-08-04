Doja Cat Gets Bloody In “Paint The Town Red” Music Video

Doja Cat has gotten diabolical in her newest music video for her single, “Paint The Town Red.” The release follows her June drop, “Attention,” with both tracks anticipated to be on her fourth studio album.

The unhallowed visual sees Doja getting cozy with the grim reaper and plucking out her own eyeball before it falls into the depths of hell. The Planet Her entertainer then befriends the devil, tosses chunks of bloody flesh into the air, and rides a huge horned-creature through the sky.

Doja raps the chorus, “Bi**h I said what I said/ I’d rather be famous instead/ I let all that get to my head/ I don’t care, I paint the town red,” before adding the bridge, “Mm, she the devil/ She a bad lil’ bi**h, she a rebel/ She put her foot to the pedal/ It’ll take a whole lot for me to settle.”

The track is produced by Earl on the Beat, with a sample of Dionne Warwick’s 1964 classic, “Walk On By.”

Doja first teased the song this week while on Instagram Live. As the track played in the background, the 27-year-old rapper painted a white canvas all red. She also gave a sample of the chorus on July 28 via Twitter. The graphic showed red paint splattering on the screen, then unveiling the song’s title written by a bloody finger.

As Doja continues to tease her next LP with singles, she’s also set to kick off The Scarlet Tour this fall. Starting on Halloween night (Oct. 31), the Calif. native will hit the Bay Area at San Francisco’s Chase Center, then visit major cities of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, and more in between. The trek wraps in Chicago on Dec. 13.

Doechii and Bronx breakout star Ice Spice will both assist Doja on her arena tour for separate halves of the North America leg.

Additionally, the “Kiss Me More” crooner recently announced that she’ll be headlining Victoria Secret’s World Tour on Sept. 26. The Amazon Prime Video broadcast will serve as both a fashion show and a documentary, marking the company’s first live show since their “final” runway in 2018.

“Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today,” she expressed to Harper’s Bazarre. “Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience… because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives.”

Doja Cat set to headline 'The Victoria’s Secret World Tour.'



The fashion show & documentary streams September 26 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/yVAnuEhq0L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2023

Check out Doja Cat’s new video “Paint The Town Red” above, as well as her tour dates and latest venture with Victoria Secret.