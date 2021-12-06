Doja Cat Protects Teyana Taylor’s Throne In “Woman” Music Video

Doja Cat enlisted the talents of Teyana Taylor for her latest music video, “Woman.” In the creative visual, the “Rose In Harlem” singer stars as Queen of a mythical society. She is informed men are plotting to steal her throne, so she demands to be taken to them and conjures Doja Cat from fire with the wave of her finger. Doja then distracts the men with sensual dance moves.

“Woman” is featured on Doja Cat’s album ‘Planet Her,’ which earned her a nomination for album of the year at the upcoming 2022 Grammy awards. Doja and H.E.R. are the award show’s most recognized women this year with eight nominations each.

The 26-year-old musician also teamed up with Girls Who Code to issue “Woman” as “the first ever codable music video.” Released on the DojaCode website, visitors are able to “code a freakin’ music video.” “Woman” is a song empowering women to defy stereotypes and stigmas, and works perfectly for the organization whose mission is to “close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does.”

Girls Who Code has uploaded videos of fans on social media sharing their experience as the digital director.

“Woman” was the fourth single released from Planet Her on Oct. 1. Watch the music video for “Woman” by Doja Cat starring Teyana Taylor above.