Doja Cat Airs Out All Hound Dogs In “Vegas” Video From ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack

While she recovers from the tonsil surgery she underwent in May, Doja Cat is keeping her fans fed with a scintillating new song inspired by sin city. A single from the forthcoming Elvis soundtrack, “Vegas” interpolates “Hound Dog,” as the Grammy-nominated lyricist airs out fraudulent men who prefer to keep their dirt under wraps.

Cleverly flipping the mantra of Elvis Presley’s home away from home, Doja Cat assures the canines she’s dated, “I’m losin’ my patience/ This ain’t stayin’ in Vegas/ There’s more sides to the story/ I’ma tell everybody.”

The music video for the single features Shonka Dukureh, who plays “Big Mama Thornton” in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film and will also appear on the upcoming soundtrack. Both are set to be released Friday, June 24.

Elvis stars Austin Butler as the titular King of Rock and Roll, with equally royal Black contemporaries B.B. King and Little Richard played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Alton Mason, respectively. Academy Award winner Tom Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

In addition to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” songs from other Hip-Hop acts will also appear on the movie’s soundtrack, including a Dr. Dre-produced collaboration between Eminem and CeeLo Green called “The King and I.”

Watch the music video for “Vegas” below.