Drake And 21 Savage Get Raided At Sea In “Spin Bout U” Video

Drake and 21 Savage have released another music video for music from their collaborative album Her Loss. The “Spin Bout U” video finds the duo on a lavish yacht adventure that quickly goes south after they attempt to be noble.

The Slaughter Gang CEO opens the video, rapping along to his verse while slicing Cara Cara Oranges and lighting a cigar with a dollar bill. He later stands on the dock using binoculars and spots a woman, model Precious Lee, stranded in the ocean. The men save her, bring her on board, and offer her a meal before seemingly becoming infatuated.

As the night falls, the 6 God begins his verse and treats her to a glass of champagne while a boat full of women approach their yacht. As the women enter the vessel and destroy a surveillance camera, Lee’s character blows a powdered substance in the Toronto rapper’s face which causes him to hallucinate.

As the “Jimmy Cooks” duo regains consciousness, they realize they have been tied up. The gang of women seizes their jewelry before smashing photos hanging on the wall and stealing weapons and money. The most significant acts come when one of their captors sprays “His Loss” over their “Her Loss” logo on the yacht and a few of them push a helicopter overboard. The video closes with Drake and 21 being shot and falling into the sea before the women drive away from the yacht, which explodes after being fully engulfed in flames.

“Spin Bout U” is the third music video from Her Loss, following “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” and “Privileged Rappers.” Her Loss was released on Nov. 4, 2022 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 404,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week.